UnitedHealthcare, Catawba Valley Health System reach network agreements

After ending its old contract Oct. 1, UnitedHealthcare and Hickory, N.C.-based Catawba Valley Health System announced a new agreement Oct. 28.

The agreement is retroactive to Oct. 1 and ensures that Catawba Valley Medical Center and the system's physicians remain in network, a UnitedHealthcare spokesperson told Becker's.

Negotiations also resulted in adding Medicaid to the existing network. The network now includes UnitedHealthcare's employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare Advantage and Veterans Affairs community care network members.

"Our priority is to ensure our members have access to the care they need through a robust network of providers and facilities, and we are pleased we reached an agreement with CVHS that preserves our members' access to quality, affordable care," the spokesperson told Becker's.