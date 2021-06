Oregon senators passed a bill June 26 that would make undocumented immigrants in the state eligible for Medicaid.

The bill, HB 335, passed 17-11 and has been submitted to Democratic Gov. Kate Brown for signature, Fox News reported.

Lawmakers estimated the bill would expand Medicaid coverage to include 100,000 state residents who would otherwise be eligible except for their status as undocumented immigrants, according to The Oregonian.