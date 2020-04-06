New Hampshire health system out of network with Cigna after HCA takeover

After joining HCA Healthcare, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H., is no longer in network with Cigna, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.

The contract change is especially concerning for patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic; however, Cigna has said it is waiving cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing and treatment for members.

As of March 1, Cigna members lost in-network access when Frisbie Memorial was acquired by Nashville-based HCA. The organizations have to negotiate a new agreement because of the transactions.



A Cigna representative told the New Hampshire Union Leader that HCA and the insurer are "working hard to reach a new agreement" as soon as possible.



