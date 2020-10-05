How COVID-19 has affected insurance rates: 3 quick insights

Insurers are wrapping up their 2021 rate filing seasons, with several factors affecting possible increases and decreases that insurers will implement for the upcoming coverage year.

Dave Dillon, a fellow of the Society of Actuaries, shared three insights with Becker's Hospital Review on what to expect for 2021 health insurance rates, and how COVID-19 may affect them. Mr. Dillon works directly with insurers and regulators to develop and review rates.

Three things to know:



1. Generally, most insurers will implement between a 1 percent decrease and a 5 percent increase for 2021. However, increases vary significantly by region. Some insurers did request double-digit decreases, while others sought increases of more than 25 percent.

2. Four key drivers are affecting 2021 rates:

Medical inflation — 3 to 6 percent increase

Reduction in exchange user fee for federal marketplaces — 0.5 to 1 percent decrease

Removal of health insurance fee — 1 to 3 percent decrease

COVID-19 — 2 percent decrease to 10 percent increase

3. In terms of COVID-19, Mr. Dillon saw a wide range of submitted rate increases based on the expected effects from the pandemic. Still, about half of insurers didn't explicitly submit a rate increase due to COVID-19.

