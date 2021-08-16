How COVID-19 changed employer views on health insurance

As cost and complexity grow to be "fundamental" challenges to employers looking at health insurance amid the pandemic, businesses are looking for holistic ways to manage coverage, said Tara Krauss, head of accident and health for QBE North America.

In an interview with Insurance Business, Ms. Krauss said employers are starting to focus more on preventive screenings and telehealth as a result of the pandemic.

"Employers are really looking to see how they can work with their health and benefits broker to offer more preventive services and really looking at the patient holistically," said Ms. Krauss.

Ms. Krauss also noted how employers are increasingly finding value in analytic tools that reduce health risks and spot potential savings.