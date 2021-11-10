Health plans prioritize affordability through reducing premiums, expanding benefits, report finds

Payers approached plan affordability in a plethora of ways throughout 2022, including finding ways to reduce premiums by upwards of 10 percent, according to a Nov. 10 report from the Alliance of Community Health Plans.

Here are five takeaways:

1. All 25 member companies of the alliance added benefits to plans without increasing costs. These benefits include covering vaccines, transportation, hearing aids and more.

2. Two-thirds of plans offered tools that provided members with additional price transparency tools and options to reduce the price of care. The report points to Priority Health's Cost Estimator, which resulted in $13.8 million in shared savings.

3. Three member companies ventured into virtual offerings, which advertised 20 percent premium savings compared to traditional plans.

4. All member companies expanded telehealth offerings in 2020, including for mental healthcare and some specialty care.

5. Presbyterian Health of New Mexico, an alliance member, reported using a Complete Care program that blends primary, urgent and in-home care to deliver 38 percent in savings per member, per month.