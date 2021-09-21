Express Scripts offers COVID-19 vaccination record lookup

Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts is launching a new feature for its 70 million users to record, review and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in-app.

Members of health plans that use Express Scripts will have easier access to digital vaccination records if they got their shots at a pharmacy, according to a Sept. 21 news release.

Following vaccination at a pharmacy, information is automatically stored in a member's Express Scripts app, as well as a QR code that can be scanned as proof of vaccination.

"We are committed to putting our members in control of their personal health information," said Glen Stettin, MD, chief innovation officer at Express Scripts' parent company, Evernorth. "As proof of vaccination becomes essential for safe travel, dining, work and school, our Express Scripts app will offer our members a simple, secure digital option for storing and showing their vaccination credential when needed."