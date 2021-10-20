Express Scripts boasts $20M in potential savings with insulin biosimilar

Express Scripts is switching its formulary preference to insulin biosimilar Semglee, a move that it claims will save members $20 million in 2022.

Mylan's Semglee is the first interchangeable biosimilar insulin to be authorized in the U.S., receiving FDA approval in July.

Semglee is now Express Scripts' preferred injection under its National Preferred Formulary, which includes 28 million lives, according to an Oct. 20 news release.

"We have advocated for more than a decade for a safe and effective pathway to bring biosimilars to market because they hold tremendous promise for cost savings for patients, plans and our entire health care system," said Amy Bricker, president of Express Scripts. "The FDA approval of the first interchangeable biosimilar signals a historic opportunity to realize these cost savings for our clients and members."

A pharmacist can substitute an interchangeable biosimilar product for a reference product — in this case, Sanofi's Lantus — without a physician, which can reduce medication costs for patients.