Cigna in the headlines: 5 recent stories

Cigna is strengthening its leadership, partnerships and networks as it rounds out 2021.

Here are five recent stories about Cigna, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review:

1. Cigna names chief digital officer

Cigna named Katya Andresen as its chief digital officer where she will helm the payer's digital initiatives, including its MDLIVE acquisition. She joins Cigna from Capital One, where she served as senior vice president of card customer experience.

2. Cigna taps former Citigroup exec as head of investor relations

Further expanding its leadership, Cigna tapped Ralph Giacobbe as its senior vice president and head of investor relations. Mr. Giacobbe makes the move from Citigroup, where he was head of U.S. healthcare, leading financial research, analysis and modeling.

3. Cigna in on $750M Bright Health Group investment; collaboration likely

Cigna Ventures, the payer's capital investment arm, is in on a $750 million investment in Bright Health Group. Following the investment, Mike Mikan, Bright Health Group CEO and president, said he anticipated future collaboration between the companies.

4. Cigna reaches multiyear agreement with Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Cigna signed a multiyear network agreement with Spartanburg (S.C.) Regional Healthcare System, which includes six hospital campuses and 600 physicians.

5. Cigna broadens Florida reach with new counties, expanded HCA Healthcare partnership

The payer is entering two new Florida counties as it expands its Medicare Advantage offerings. The move coincides with an expanded partnership with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare that allows members to tap facilities in Central Florida and the Treasure Coast.