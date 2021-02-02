BCBS of North Carolina pays patient's $6,900 medical bill after TV station's help

After a two-year fight, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has paid a patient's $6,905 medical bill after a local TV station stepped in to help, according to WBTV.

In October 2019, Roger McCurry went to Charlotte-based Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center to get a PET scan after his insurer, BCBS of North Carolina, sent a letter saying the scan would be covered at an in-network rate.

Two months after the procedure, a bill totaling $6,034 arrived. This was higher than the rate promised by the insurer, according to Casey McCurry, Mr. McCurry's wife.

"Of course, upon receiving it we called Carolinas [Medical Center]," Ms. McCurry told WBTV. "Carolinas said that we need to talk to our insurance company, that it was a filing issue."



Ms. McCurry said she called BCBS, which said it didn't have a record of the letter that said the PET scan would be covered at an in-network rate.

In November 2020, Atrium Health sent a new bill totaling $6,905.

Ms. McCurry then called Atrium to ask why the bill that was supposed to be covered by insurance had increased by nearly $1,000.

Atrium Health reportedly told Ms. McCurry that the couple was responsible for the total bill from the PET scan.

Ms. McCurry then told her story to WBTV, which reached out to BCBS for more information.



After WBTV's calls to BCBS, the company said it would reprocess the bill to indicate a zero balance.

"If you have any problem, or if you feel you're getting the runaround, definitely call or contact WBTV, because they will help," Ms. McCurry said.

