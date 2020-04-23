BCBS Association commits $3B to hospitals, members in COVID-19 relief

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, which represents 36 BCBS companies, has given almost $3 billion to healthcare workers, members and local communities to provide support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds have supported nurses, physicians and hospitals in several ways, including through the donation of medical supplies, the insurer said in an April 21 news release. BCBS has provided more than $4 million in personal protective equipment and has aided in building out COVID-19 infrastructure.

BCBS has also supported its health plan members by waiving cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing and treatment.



