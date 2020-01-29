Anthem swipes Aetna veteran for VP, GM role

Anthem hired former Aetna executive Kathy Martella as vice president and general manager for its large group business in California.

Prior to joining Anthem, Ms. Martella served as the executive director for Aetna's Northern California division. In that role, she oversaw $1.1 billion in revenue and 415,000 plan members.



Before that, Ms. Martella spent many years at Aetna in underwriting and small and large group sales. She also led the sales launch of a joint venture between Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health and Aetna.



More articles on payers:

WellCare, Centene deal to close today: 3 things to know

16 medical groups that support 'Medicare for All,' single payer

Montana hospitals made an insurer to compete with BCBS. It worked — until hospital leaders wanted out

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.