AHIP to CMS: Don't extend open enrollment deadline

CMS' plan to extend open enrollment for ACA marketplace exchanges could "disincentivize" consumers from enrolling in a health plan with full-year benefits, AHIP said in a comment published in the federal register July 28.

The comment was related to CMS' proposed payment parameters for 2022. One of the proposals CMS outlined was extending the deadline for open enrollment from Dec. 15 to Jan. 15.

AHIP wants CMS to keep its current Dec. 15 deadline, arguing that extending it "could be harmful to consumers' health and financial stability. Further, consumers need consistency and predictability in deadlines."

Another health plan group, the Alliance of Community Health Plans, supported CMS' decision to extend the open enrollment period, but recommended a window of Oct. 15 to Dec. 31.

"The current proposal would push enrollee coverage start date to February 1, resulting in a consumer having just 11-months of coverage," ACHP said in its July 27 comment.