ACA customers struggling with unemployment could get $0 plans today

Through the American Rescue Plan COVID-19 recovery package, CMS is lowering the cost of health insurance premiums for those who received or were approved for unemployment compensation this year.

From July 1 through Aug. 15, health exchange customers who received unemployment income in 2021 can update their application and enrollment to maximize savings on coverage, according to a July 29 news release from HHS.

"An average of three out of five eligible uninsured Americans can access $0 plans after advance payments of tax credits and an average of four out of five current HealthCare.gov consumers will be able to find a plan for $10 or less per month after advance payments of tax credits," the statement said.