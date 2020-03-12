9 recent payer exec moves

The following payer executives changed their positions in the past few weeks.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. Security Health Plan of Wisconsin named Lacey Bell director of finance and accounting.

2. Cigna named Gina Conflitti, MD, CMO for Medicare Advantage.

3. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota appointed Christopher Fanning senior vice president and president of commercial markets.



4. Collette Hanson was named president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana.



5. MetroPlus Health Plan appointed Julie Myers, MD, as associate medical director of its partnership in care special needs plan.



6. Christine Reiten is Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota's new vice president of Medicaid.



7. Health Alliance Plan appointed Steve Selinsky vice president of product, marketing and community outreach.



8. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota named John Warren vice president of Medicare.



9. SCAN CEO Chris Wing will step down.



More articles on payers:

BCBS of Texas to reimburse out-of-network ER claims, pay $10M fine

BCBS of North Carolina wins $9.4B contract to manage state health plan

BCBS of North Carolina's net income tumbles $193M on 'record-high' expenses



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.