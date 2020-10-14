8 payer exec moves

The following payer executives changed their positions in October.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island named Mark Cooper vice president of Medicare-Medicaid product.

2. UHA Health Insurance promoted Suzanne Eugenio to director of marketing.



3. The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association named Kim Keck its new president and CEO.

4. CareSource named Sanjoy Musunuri executive vice president of strategy and business development.

5. Gateway Health promoted Shelley Risk to chief marketing officer.

6. Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island appointed Michelle Sears vice president of finance.

7. Chris Stevens was appointed to vice president and actuary of dental solutions at Mutual of Omaha.

8. Medica named Alex Tittle senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

