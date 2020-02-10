7 updates on payer, provider relationships

Seven recent articles posted by Becker's Hospital Review that concern payer-provider relationships:

1. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System and Cigna temporarily extended their in-network agreement through April.



2. Patients of Hospital Sisters Health System and Prevea Health with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin insurance may face higher out-of-pocket costs if the organizations fail to reach a contract agreement by a looming deadline.



3. San Francisco-based Dignity Health and Cigna still lack an agreement more than a month after their contract expired Dec. 31.



4. Saint Francis Healthcare System in Cape Girardeau, Mo., will no longer be in UnitedHealthcare's provider network beginning March 5 after negotiations between the two organizations derailed.



5. Montana hospitals once owned the second largest insurer in the state behind Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana. While the company succeeded in challenging BCBS, hospital leaders ultimately left the insurance game — and folded their venture into the insurer they were trying to ward off.



6. Advocate Aurora Health has plans to collaborate on a Medicare Advantage policy with a health insurance company owned by three other health systems.



7. Murray (Ky.)-Calloway County Hospital and Anthem struck a contract agreement that allows Anthem members to maintain in-network status at the hospital.



