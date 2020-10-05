4 settlements, lawsuits involving payers

Here are four recent settlements and lawsuits that have involved commercial health insurers in the past few weeks:

1. BCBS insurers reach tentative $2.7B deal over antitrust case

Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers tentatively reached a settlement in an antitrust lawsuit that accuses the companies of conspiring to divide markets and avoid directly competing with each other.

2. BCBS Association sues investment manager over $2B loss

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's national employee benefit committee filed a lawsuit against an investment firm after losing $2 billion from its benefit plan trust, according to Pensions & Investments.

3. Anthem settles 2015 cyberattack for $39.5M: 6 details

Anthem has agreed to pay $39.5 million to settle allegations of inadequate data security related to a 2015 cyberattack that exposed the personal information of nearly 79 million individuals.

4. At nearly $7M, Premera Blue Cross agrees to pay 2nd largest HIPAA fine in OCR history

Premera Blue Cross agreed to pay HHS' Office for Civil Rights $6.85 million to settle potential violations related to a HIPAA breach that affected more than 10.4 million people.

More articles on payers:

Walmart partners with Clover Health for 1st insurance plans: 4 things to know

CMS lowers Medicare Advantage premiums: 3 things to know

BCBS of North Carolina to send $200M in debit cards to members

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.