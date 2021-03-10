3 trends payers should watch in 2021, per CVS

The next year will be marked by several trends that will affect health insurance companies, CVS Health said March 9 in its annual Health Trends report.

Three trends to know:

1. As advances in cancer care continue, there will be a greater opportunity for payers and providers to work together on treatment plans that are high quality and cost-effective.



2. New "medical miracle" treatments that may cost millions of dollars are increasingly being developed. It's up to payers, providers and drugmakers to work together on ensuring patients can receive treatments without bankrupting the healthcare industry, CVS said.

3. Payers have seen a large adoption of telehealth visits during the pandemic, but other changes will also persist, such as wider use of apps and wearables.

Read the full report here.

