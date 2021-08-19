3 big moves for payer startups

A trio of health insurance startups announced significant moves that expand their reach or bolster their offerings.

Alignment Healthcare

On Aug. 19, the Medicare Advantage payer announced it is adding more than 3,300 Arizona and Nevada providers to its network through an agreement with CareMore Health.

Pending regulatory approval, the move goes into effect Jan. 1, 2022, and provides members with access to CareMore's primary care and care coordination services, which includes a range of senior-oriented auxiliary benefits.

Bright HealthCare

The Minneapolis-based insurer announced Aug. 17 that it is expanding its reach to include a total of 17 states and 131 markets.

New markets include Texas, Georgia, Utah and Virginia, but Bright HealthCare is also bolstering its footholds in Florida, California, Colorado and North Carolina. In California specifically, it will join the state's healthcare exchange, Covered California.

Magellan Healthcare

Phoenix-based Magellan Healthcare, Magellan Health's behavioral health division, is rolling out training and coaching program eMbolden, the company announced Aug. 18.

Developed alongside Finding Mastery, eMbolden uses mental readiness principles, according to the announcement, and is based on experience from Magellan Federal's team of performance experts.