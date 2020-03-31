14 payer exec moves in March

The following payer executives changed their positions in March.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. Security Health Plan of Wisconsin named Lacey Bell director of finance and accounting.

2. Cigna named Gina Conflitti, MD, CMO for Medicare Advantage.



3. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota appointed Christopher Fanning senior vice president and president of commercial markets.

4. Blue Shield of California named Seth Glickman, MD, chief health officer.

5. Collette Hanson was named president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana.

6. Gilsbar promoted Paul Johnson to senior director.

7. MetroPlus Health Plan appointed Julie Myers, MD, as associate medical director of its partnership in care special needs plan.

8. Inland Empire Health Plan named Michelle Rai chief communications and marketing officer.

9. Christine Reiten is Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota's new vice president of Medicaid.

10. CalOptima CEO Michael Schrader stepped down for a position with a sister health plan.

11. Health Alliance Plan appointed Steve Selinsky vice president of product, marketing and community outreach.

12. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina named Tunde Sotunde, MD, president and CEO.

13. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota named John Warren vice president of Medicare.

14. SCAN CEO Chris Wing will step down.

