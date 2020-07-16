US infant mortality hit record low in 2018, CDC says

The U.S. infant mortality rate fell to a record low in 2018, according to new CDC data.

The CDC recorded 21,498 infant deaths in 2018, down from 22,341 deaths a year prior.

The infant mortality rate declined from 5.79 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2017 to 5.67 in 2018 — the lowest rate reported in U.S. history.

Infants born to Black women had the highest mortality rate in 2018, while babies born to Asian mothers had the lowest.

The findings are based on a CDC analysis of birth and death certificates registered in all 50 states and the District of Columbia in 2018.



To view more data, click here.

More articles on patient safety & outcomes:

10% drop in ER volume significantly cuts patient death rates, study finds

Misdiagnoses, care delays common at some college health centers, probe finds

Maintaining care of patients without coronavirus amid surges: 4 strategies

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.