UofL Health team completes Kentucky's 1st double liver, heart transplant

Surgeons and medical staff at UofL Health-Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Ky., have successfully completed the state's first double heart and liver transplant, FOX affiliate WDRB reported June 15.

The 12-hour procedure, performed on 55-year-old Michael Munday, involved a team of five transplant surgeons and dozens of medical staff. It took place on March 22, and Mr. Munday was discharged April 13.

"A surgery of this magnitude is choreographed from the moment the donor teams leave until the patient is taken to the ICU post-operatively," Dylan Adamson, MD, a transplant surgeon at UofL Health who was involved in the double transplant, said in a statement cited by WDRB. "It would not have been possible without exhaustive collaboration between our heart and liver transplant surgeons, as well as the diligent anesthesia team and dedicated operating room nurses."

"They released me from the hospital in 22 days," Mr. Munday said. "I always felt safe here. I guess I was worried at times, but I felt I was in good hands. Everybody, the doctors, the nurses, the nursing aids treated me like a celebrity. I'm not 100 percent yet, but I've been feeling excellent."

UofL Health-Jewish Hospital has completed a number of transplant firsts in the state, including Kentucky's first adult heart transplant and double-lung transplant.





