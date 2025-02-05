Unions allege VA hospital elevator injured 12 staff in 2 years

In the last two years, 12 people have reported injuries from a malfunctioning elevator at Miami VA Medical Center, the Miami Herald reported Feb. 5.

Patients and workers use the elevators to move through the 12-story hospital. Staff have reported the elevator dropping suddenly, sometimes up to 8 floors at a time. At least 12 people have reported injuries, including injured ankles and one worker who suffered a "career-ending" injury that required back surgery. The sudden drops have been happening for years, according to the union.

According to the hospital's most recent 2023 assessment, all the elevators are listed as having some parts in poor or critical condition.

Miami VA officials told the Herald that all its elevators were in working order.

"When elevator issues arise, the Miami VA Medical Center works to address them immediately," VA spokesperson Mary Kay Rutan told the Herald. "All the hospital elevators are in working order and compliance with current elevator safety standards."

Officials also said that its building service staff "regularly conducts inspections and maintenance to ensure compliance with all safety and regulatory standards."