Texas bans abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on May 19 signed a bill into law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, reports The New York Times.

The law, which takes effect Sept. 1, prohibits the procedure after a fetal heartbeat is detected and represents one of the nation's most restrictive abortion measures, according to The Washington Post. The law offers a provision for medical emergencies but does not make exceptions for women who become pregnant from rape or incest.

The law would also allow private citizens to sue physicians or abortion clinic staff who perform or help schedule procedures.

The Post and Times said many women do not know they are pregnant at the six-week mark and will not be able to undergo the procedure once the law takes effect.

The new law comes as the Supreme Court this week said it would consider a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe V. Wade, a decision that established women's constitutional right to choose an abortion.