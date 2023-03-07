Tampa General opens burn center, ICU

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital opened a newly renovated burn center that includes a specialized intensive care unit on March 6.

In addition to treatment rooms and a burn operating room, the center includes a six-bed ICU and a 12-bed wound care unit, according to a hospital news release. The center is just one of five in Florida verified by the American Burn Association/American College of Surgeons. The renovation also includes advanced technologies to support caregivers in delivering specialized care and improving safety.

Tampa General's Burn Center treats critically burned patients from emergency admission through rehabilitation. Each year, more than 500 adult patients and 300 pediatric patients are treated at the burn center and ICU.