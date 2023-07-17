San Diego hospital sees rise in children with cannabis poisoning

The lone pediatric hospital in San Diego County, Rady Children’s Hospital, has seen an increase of youth admissions due to cannabis poisoning, according to a July 16 report from the San Diego Union Tribune. But, according to a new report from the CDC, it may not be the only facility seeing an increase.

Cannabis-involved emergency department visits rose for individuals under 25 years of age most during the pandemic, according to CDC data. While the instances spiked, experts noted the reason is unclear and determining why or how could be different for different ages.

Cases increase the most for adolescents between 15 and 24, but also sharply increased specifically for children between 11 and 14 years old. Female patients were also more likely to visit an emergency department due to cannabis intoxication.

"We were seeing about 20 kids per year, with the average age being 3 years old," Natalie Laub, MD, a pediatrician and cannabis researcher at Rady Children’s Hospital told the Tribune. "Then COVID happened, and now we're seeing upwards of 80 to 100 children a year in 2020, 2021, 2022."

The increases Dr. Laub has witnessed at Rady Children's Hospital the last few years is reflective of national trends. According to the CDC, these levels continue to remain above pre-pandemic trends.

"These increases might stem from multiple factors, such as increased use as a coping mechanism for pandemic-related stressors, use of highly concentrated THC products, increased availability of cannabis in states with legal marketplaces, and increased unintentional ingestions associated with packaging that is appealing or confusing to youths," the CDC wrote of its findings.