Press Ganey aims to reduce harm by 80% in 5 years

Press Ganey seeks to decrease patient and caregiver harm by 80 percent over the next five years through a new initiative called Safety 2025: Accelerate to Zero.

The initiative, announced March 11, was designed to remove financial and educational barriers preventing healthcare organizations from improving patient safety.

Press Ganey's healthcare clients who commit to this goal will have free access to the company's technology and data services to analyze safety events, along with various learning forums and online safety resources.

