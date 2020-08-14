People who recover from COVID-19 may gain immunity for about 3 months, CDC says

The CDC acknowledged for the first time in an updated guidance that immunity to the new coronavirus may last for three months after recovery from the disease, The New York Times reports.

The agency updated its guidance on who needs to quarantine, stating that people who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 need to quarantine, excluding people who have had COVID-19 within the last three months.



"People who have tested positive for COVID-19 do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to three months, as long as they do not develop symptoms again," the updated recommendations say. "People who develop symptoms again within three months of their first bout of COVID-19 may need to be tested again if there is no other cause identified for their symptoms."

Research has shown that people who contract COVID-19 and experience mild to no symptoms may have antibodies that last two to three months, although scientists had hoped that the antibodies would last longer. People who had other coronaviruses, such as SARS, developed antibodies that could last up to a year, the Times reports.

