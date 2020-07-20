New alliance seeks to improve dementia care

The Milken Institute Center for the Future of Aging is aiming to improve dementia care through a new initiative launched July 20.

The independent think tank co-founded the Alliance to Improve Dementia Care with AARP, Alzheimer's Association, Biogen and The John A. Hartford Foundation.

The groups will work to create new care models to identify people with dementia and tailor healthcare services to their specific needs. The alliance has four main goals that focus on expanding the healthcare workforce and reducing dementia care disparities, among other efforts.

The Milken Institute projects that the number of people with dementia or Alzheimer's disease will nearly double to 13 million over the next 20 years. Based on current treatments and dementia care processes, this will cost the U.S. nearly $380 billion, Milken Institute said.

