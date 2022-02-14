Cleveland Clinic performed record 210 liver transplants in 2021 

Cleveland Clinic performed 1,039 organ transplants in 2021, up 18 percent from 2020, and a record 210 liver transplants, it said Feb. 14.

"The growth of Cleveland Clinic’s global transplant programs comes from a shared mission and culture based on best practices, standardized processes, quality outcomes, innovation, and teamwork at each of our sites," stated Charles Miller, MD, Cleveland Clinic’s enterprise director of transplantation.

Cleveland Clinic's global organ transplant program also reached several milestones in 2021, including the liver transplant program in Ohio completing 210 liver transplants, the highest number in the history of the program, and its Abu Dhabi transplant center completing more than 100 transplants.