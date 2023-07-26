Alaska hospital submits plan after deemed status revoked

Anchorage-based Alaska Native Medical Center has submitted a corrective plan after federal regulators revoked the hospital's "deemed status," the Anchorage Daily News reported July 26.

On July 12, CMS informed the hospital that its June inspection found it not to be in compliance with requirements to participate in Medicare. Its deemed status was removed, but the hospital remains open and operating, officials said.

The hospital has until October to fix the issues, which were identified as "governing body" and "emergency services." Officials told the news outlet that the issues have to do with the unique joint operating management structure at the hospital. No immediate jeopardy situations were found because the findings do not directly involve patient care or safety.

A corrective plan was submitted July 20 and leaders said they "expect the plan of correction submitted to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to resolve governance concerns and ensure the 172-bed hospital will retain its deemed status.