United Medical Center ICU patients transferred amid power outage

Patients in the intensive care unit of Washington D.C-based United Medical Center are being transported to a nearby hospital due to a power outage, according to local NBC affiliate WRC-TV.

Medical center spokesperson Toya Carmichael told WRC the power went out early the morning of July 24 as storms moved through the area. She said surgeries will be canceled if necessary.

The hospital is running three backup generators, but some areas are still without power as temperatures in the area reach more than 80 degrees.

