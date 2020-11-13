Tennessee children's hospital sees surge of young gunshot victims

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, in Memphis, Tenn. has treated 109 children for bullet wounds so far this year, more than ever before, reports local NBC affiliate WMC.

"It's really, really, really horrible," Regan Williams, MD, head of pediatric surgery at the hospital, told WMC. "I think there might be less supervision because the children are out of school and so we're seeing an increase in accidental firearm injuries."

The hospital treats children ages 14 and under, while those 15 and older are sent to Regional One hospital. Violent crime has surged amid the pandemic, with murders up nearly 63 percent in Memphis since last year, the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission told WMC.

Local doctors attribute the recent increase to anxiety, fear and access to guns.

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and will update the report as more information becomes available.

