Suspected bullet damage draws police response at Chicago hospital

The Chicago Police Department is investigating a glass window suspected to have been damaged by a bullet on the 14th floor of Rush University Medical Center Jan. 4, according to a preliminary report shared with Becker's Hospital Review.

Rush spokesperson Tobin Klinger said no one was in the room where the glass was damaged, and patients and staff in that area of the hospital are safe.

According to a police report, around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 4, the hospital "reported a damaged glass window on the 14th floor that had a hole in it which was suspected to be caused by a bullet."

No one was injured, and no one is in custody, police said.

Editor's Note: Becker's Hospital Review will update this story as more information is available.

