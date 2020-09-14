Oregon hospital reopens after wildfires force evacuation

Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln City, Ore., reopened Sept. 12 with emergency services and limited inpatient services after the facility was evacuated due to nearby wildfires, according to the News Guard.

The hospital wrote on Facebook that full hospital and clinic services will be phased in beginning Sept. 14.

"We are relieved, exhausted, emotional and so very grateful that our amazing employees are eager to return, even when their own personal circumstances may be in disarray," the hospital's Sept. 12 Facebook post says. "Prayers to those who are hurting now, and much appreciation to first responders, firefighters, police and so many others in our community who put themselves in danger to protect our lives and property."

The hospital evacuated all patients to Newport, Ore., Sept. 9 and closed its doors amid the threat of wildfire.

Some workers went to Newport to offer help at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital, while others whose residential areas were designated for evacuation left to address personal issues, according to the News Guard.

Read the full report here.

