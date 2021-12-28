New York City public hospitals limit visits after COVID-19 outbreak at 1 facility

New York City Health and Hospitals, which operates the city's 11 public hospitals, put visitation limitation policies in place Dec. 22 after visitors were linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at one facility, The New York Times reported.

Under the new policies, visitors will not be allowed except to see women in labor, end-of-life patients, sick children and those with intellectual disabilities or cognitive impairments. Visitors will also have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test no more than 48 hours before the visit.

Officials declined to name the facility where the outbreak occurred, saying they did not want to deter patients from seeking care, according to the Times.

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to New York City Health and Hospitals for further details and will update the article once they are provided.