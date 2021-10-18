Missouri hospital sees 0 new COVID admissions for 1st day since July

Springfield, Mo.-based Mercy Hospital reported no new COVID-19 admissions Oct. 17, the first day without a new coronavirus patient since July, according to an Oct. 18 tweet from Erik Frederick, the hospital's chief administrative officer.

The hospital was treating 25 COVID-19 patients Oct. 18, according to Mr. Frederick, who concluded with, "Let's keep moving forward."

From June 1 to June 23, COVID-19 hospitalizations rose 210 percent in Greene County, Mo., driven largely by the delta variant, CBS News reported. As a result, Mercy Hospital experienced an overfill of patients.

On July 11, the hospital was treating 133 COVID-19 patients, according to Mr. Frederick. The hospital had to open its sixth unit to match demand, in comparison to the five COVID-19 units it had to open during its previous peak in the winter of 2020.

On July 23, Mercy Hospital was treating 155 COVID-19 patients.

By Aug. 11, COVID-19 hospitalizations were stabilizing, though still high, according to Mr. Frederick. In an Aug. 12 update, Mr. Frederick said the hospital's COVID-19 census was holding steady and one of the COVID units was being converted back to non-COVID.