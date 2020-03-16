Discharge criteria for common diagnoses cuts length of stay for kids, study shows

Establishing criteria for discharge from the hospital for the most commonly diagnosed conditions can help hospitals reduce length of stay among children, according to a study published in Hospital Pediatrics.

Researchers examined discharge times and lengths of stay at a U.S. hospital where a multidisciplinary team created discharge criteria for 10 of the most commonly diagnosed conditions.

Within a year of the discharge criteria being created, lengths of stay for hospitalized kids with the 10 most common conditions dropped from nearly three days to about a day and a half.

Also, the percentage of kids completing the discharge process within three hours improved significantly — from 44 percent of kids before the criteria was established, to 87 percent of kids after.

