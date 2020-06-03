Chemical spill forces Georgia hospital to evacuate

Clinch Memorial Hospital in Homerville, Ga., evacuated patients, staff and visitors June 2 due to a chemical spill near the facility on Highway 84, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

City officials notified the hospital of the chemical spill at about 5:40 a.m., and patients were transferred to nearby hospitals. Officials determined the substance spilled was hydrochloric acid.

The spill was contained, and workers were able to open the emergency room at 11 p.m. June 2, Clinch Memorial Hospital CEO Angela Ammons told Becker's Hospital Review.

The hospital is preparing for inpatients to return June 3.

More articles on patient flow:

New York hospital closes emergency department

Northwell opens ventilator recovery units at 2 hospitals

LA Surge Hospital to close in June

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.