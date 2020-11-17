Catholic Health to temporarily close ED at New York hospital

Catholic Health temporarily will close its emergency department at the Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph's Campus in Buffalo, N.Y.

The decision to close the ED is to ensure the facility can accommodate an increased COVID-19 patient census and have adequate staffing levels.

Catholic Health said the ED will be closed starting Nov. 19 "until further notice."

Elective surgery cases will continue as scheduled at the Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph's Campus.



Catholic Health is based in Buffalo.

