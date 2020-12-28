5 Ways to Build A Culture of Rounding During COVID-19

As a nurse leader at Illinois-based Carle Foundation Hospital for more than two years, Erin O’Neal always considered patient rounding part of her responsibilities.

Editor's Note: This article originally posted on CipherHealth's website.

But during COVID-19, it became a priority. And it became personal. Here, she shares her story of how an organization that always had a strong culture of rounding took patient connection to the next level in order to meet new demands brought on by the pandemic.

Please click here to continue

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.