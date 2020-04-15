14 hospitalized after 60-car pileup in Chicago

More than a dozen people were hospitalized in Chicago April 15 after icy conditions caused a massive expressway pileup involving about 60 vehicles, reports the Chicago Tribune.

Fourteen people were transported to Amita Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth, Amita Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Northwestern Memorial Hospital. All are in fair to good condition. First responders evaluated another 45 people on the scene.

Authorities blamed icy road conditions for the collisions, which occurred around 5 a.m. CDT.

