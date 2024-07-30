Should patients see life-altering test results before physicians can weigh in?

In 2021, a provision under the 21st Century Cures Act granted patients immediate access to medical test results. Three years later, some members of the healthcare community are advocating for change, The Washington Post reported July 26.

Both physicians and patients discussed the issue with the Post. Here are seven key takeaways:

Some patients said they experienced anxiety from having immediate access to test results that diagnosed a serious condition. Their anxiety increased when they were not able to connect with their physician right away to discuss the results.





Other patients said they felt the instant information empowered them to ask their physicians more specific questions and have more clarity and control over their own care.





The American Medical Association is advocating for a waiting period that would give physicians 72 hours to release "life-altering" test results.





Federal health officials have stood by the medical transparency for patients, telling the Post issues will be resolved as healthcare providers adjust how they communicate and technologies advance.





One physician recalled multiple instances in which patients misunderstood test results, leading to unnecessary worry over "clinically irrelevant" information.





Researchers interviewed by the Post said physicians can help patients experience less anxiety by explaining any possible results the patient may see before the test is given.





Patient advocates told the Post more providers should utilize healthcare navigators who can provide patients with guidance and support, relieving that burden from physicians.





