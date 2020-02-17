Fresenius bars patient from bringing life-sized Trump cutout to dialysis

A dialysis patient in Florida is disappointed he cannot bring a life-sized cutout of President Donald Trump to his dialysis appointments at Fresenius Kidney Care, according to local news outlet WPBF.

Nelson Gibson, a resident of Port St. Lucie, Fla., used to bring an 8- by 10-inch photo of the president to his appointments for comfort, and then began to bring a mini cardboard cutout of him standing next to President Trump, according to the report. He said staff had never complained — until he began bringing a life-sized cutout of the politician.

Mr. Gibson said staff told him "it was too much," according to the report.

A spokesperson for the facility told WPBF they allow "reasonably sized items … that do not create safety or infection control issues, or interfere with caregivers on the treatment floor."

Read the full story here.

