Anonymous donor sent flowers to Mission Hospital's oncology unit every week for 12 years

Up until late last month, nurses at Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Hospital's oncology unit received a flower delivery from an anonymous sender every week for 12 years, reports ABC 15 News.

"We think maybe we had a patient that was on the floor, the husband maybe sent flowers every Monday while she was here and when she passed continued to send those flowers to bring joy to other people struggling," Kim Venable, an oncology nurse at the hospital, told the publication.

Each week, the nurses would give the "Monday flowers" to the patient they thought needed it the most. Past bouquets have gone to people who just found out they have cancer or who haven't had a visitor during their entire hospital stay, Karina Saunders, a nursing supervisor on the unit, told ABC 15 News.

However, three weeks ago, the flowers stopped coming. Nurses learned the florist that usually sends them is closing.

Mission Hospital leaders said they are trying to contact the anonymous sender through the flower shop to hopefully continue the tradition.

