When Should You Send a Digital or Paper Financial Communication?

Sending digital communications is not a radical, new concept. Most providers use text messages in their appointment reminder processes. However, when it comes to financial communications, 77% of CEOs stated that they still rely on paper as a primary method of communicating financial obligations. In an era of digital connectedness, why are healthcare revenue cycle departments the last ones to make the leap?

Note: this article originally appeared on RevSpring's website

“Adding digital channels can be a daunting task, especially when RCM departments have a lot on their plates just trying to keep the ship afloat,” said Sean O’Brien, product manager of omni-channel at RevSpring. “Once executed, there’s also the question of how to measure a digital channel’s success.”

The Answer Lies in “The View of the Patient”

Deciding on when to use a digital or paper channel is not a cut and dry, binary process. While digital is a cheaper, faster, and more effective option, It’s not right for everyone. On the flip side, sending paper-only statements doesn’t provide the speed, flexibility, and convenience that your patients want. Click here to continue>>

