Plans for 1st safe injection site in U.S. abruptly canceled

Plans for the country's first supervised injection site, scheduled to open next week in Philadelphia, abruptly ended Feb. 28, according to ABC affiliate WPVI.

The site was to be operated by nonprofit Safehouse and located at Constitution Health Plaza.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Safehouse voluntarily delayed the opening to consult with the community, but the owner of Constitution Health Plaza said he no longer wants to move forward with the lease.

"In light of this development and the strong concerns voiced over the past two days, it's clear that no site will open imminently," Mr. Kenney said, according to ABC 7.

Local council members said residents were never informed of the injection site, and plans for it made public Feb. 26 were met with controversy.

The supervised injection site would have let people use illicit drugs under medical supervision, access treatment and be revived if they overdosed.

