Wellstar opens $12M cancer center

Roswell, Ga.-based Wellstar North Fulton Hospital opened its $12 million comprehensive cancer center March 23, Appen Media reported.

The 12,000-square-foot facility is the first of its kind in the area, according to the report. The center accepted its first patients on March 27.

"About four years ago, we got together with physicians in this area and administrators from Wellstar Health System to share a common goal," Mark McLaughlin, MD, a radiation oncologist who spearheaded the expansion, told Appen Media. "That common goal was to provide comprehensive, truly integrated cancer care at the Wellstar North Fulton Cancer Center."