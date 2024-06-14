States with the highest, lowest incidence rates of cancer

Kentucky has the highest cancer incidence rate, while Nevada has the lowest, a USAFacts report found.

The report, published April 22, used the CDC's U.S. cancer statistics data visualizations page, which collects data from the Health Department and the National Cancer Institute. USAFacts used state cancer rates from 2019.

The CDC found that in 2019, the nationwide cancer rate was 450.8 per 100,000 people and the nationwide cancer mortality rate was 146 per 100,000 people.

Here are the states with the highest and lowest cancer incidence rates per 100,000 people:

Highest

Kentucky: 516.6

Iowa: 501.8

Louisiana: 498.8

New Jersey: 492.3

New York: 490.6

Arkansas: 490.1

New Hampshire: 490

Rhode Island: 489.1

West Virginia: 487.4

Minnesota: 487.1

Lowest

Nevada: 351.5

Arizona: 379.5

New Mexico: 381

Colorado: 402.1

California: 405.4

Utah: 410.7

District of Columbia: 412.9

Wyoming: 418.4

Hawaii: 422.6

Virginia: 422.8